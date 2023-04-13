Aditya Narayan takes a break from Instagram

Television host-singer Aditya Narayan has deleted all his pictures from his Instagram handle and said he is on a ‘digital break’. On Tuesday, Aditya took to Instagram, where he penned a long note.

Aditya wrote: “Before anyone jumps the gun, let me inform all my well- wishers that I’m absolutely fine. I am on a digital break, happily spending time with my daughter, wife, parents and loved ones along with putting finishing touches to my debut album Saansein.”

He added: “Why have I deleted all posts from Instagram? Because it’s like my digital canvas, and I wish to erase my previous imprints and begin afresh, as if starting a new painting. I am also a firm believer that one must, every once in a while, disconnect from our current social confines, and look within, for, that is where I have gained life’s deepest insights.” — IANS