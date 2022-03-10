Aditya Roy Kapur-starrer 'OM - The Battle Within' to release on July 1

Mumbai, March 10

Actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi-starrer 'Om: The Battle Within' is finally set to hit the big screen on July 1.

Producers Zee Studios, Ahmed Khan and Shaira Khan have officially made an announcement.

The action thriller with stylized high octane action sequences, directed by Kapil Verma, will have Aditya and Sanjana in a never seen before avatar, marking the very first association of the actors as a lead pair. IANS