Action drama ‘Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha’, starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, has crossed Rs 50 crore gross at the worldwide box office, the makers said on Saturday.

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The film, which opened to Rs 15 crore on its first day last Friday, has seen significant growth over the weekend.

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“Adivi Sesh's Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha continues its impressive run, winning hearts, thrilling audiences, and holding a rock-solid grip at the box office. Riding high on an exceptional wave of appreciation, the film witnessed massive growth over the weekend and has now amassed an impressive total of over Rs 50 crores gross worldwide," the makers said in a press note.

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Directed by debutant Shaneil Deo, who co-wrote the screenplay with Sesh, ‘Dacoit’ is a bilingual release in Telugu and Hindi.

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The movie, about an angry convict seeking vengeance on his ex-girlfriend who betrayed him, is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, co-presented by Suniel Narang, and presented by Annapurna Studios.

The film also stars Prakash Raj, Atul Kulkarni and Zayn Marie Khan in pivotal roles.