Adnan Sami and Zee Music Company’s ‘Ishq Tamasha’ celebrates dance as a universal language of emotion

After captivating audiences with the bold and unconventional Lipstick, singer-composer Adnan Sami returns with Ishq Tamasha, his latest single released by Zee Music Company. The song looks at love through a contemporary lens, capturing how it’s language and expressions may change with time, even as the emotions remain universal. Translating this thought into movement, the music video brings two performers together in an expressive dance narrative, where glances, gestures and chemistry convey what words sometimes cannot. Known globally as the “fastest keyboard player in the world,” Adnan Sami is seen in his element on the keyboard, adding to the song’s blend of timeless musicality and contemporary expression.

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Blending heartfelt melodies with Pop-Rock textures and expressive visual storytelling, Ishq Tamasha creates an immersive emotional experience that is designed to resonate across generations. The song celebrates the many shades of human emotion, highlighting how movement can give form to feelings that are often difficult to articulate. Through the chemistry and expressive interplay of its performers, the music video translates the emotional depth of the track into a visual narrative where every gesture carries meaning.

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Earlier this year, Lipstick garnered widespread attention for breaking stereotypes and challenging conventions with its bold music video. With Ishq Tamasha, Adnan Sami marks another step in his continued exploration of contemporary musical expression and meaningful storytelling. Known for his versatility across genres and his distinctive command over the keyboard, the singer-composer brings his signature musicality to a soundscape that combines soulful melodies with a contemporary Pop-Rock sensibility.

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The release also strengthens the ongoing collaboration with Zee Music Company, a partnership that continues to give him the freedom to experiment with new genres and deliver diverse musical experiences to audiences.

Speaking about the song, Adnan Sami said, “ Love has always been an emotion that evolves with the times, but at it’s core, it remains universal. Ishq Tamasha is a song about emotions that sometimes go beyond words. Love, longing, heartbreak, joy, sadness or even anger, each of these feelings has it’s own language, and dance can express them in a way that words sometimes cannot. I really enjoyed exploring that idea through the music and visuals, while bringing it into a contemporary musical space. My collaboration with Zee Music Company has given me the creative freedom to experiment with different sounds and forms of expression, and I hope Ishq Tamasha allows listeners to connect with the song through their own emotions and experiences.”