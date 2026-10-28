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Home / Entertainment / Ae Dil Hai Mushkil clocks 10 years: Karan Johar on one-sided love, thanks cast for creating perfect 'vatavaran' on sets

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil clocks 10 years: Karan Johar on one-sided love, thanks cast for creating perfect 'vatavaran' on sets

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ANI
Updated At : 02:09 PM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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Filmmaker Karan Johar's directorial Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which features Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, completed 10 years on Wednesday.  Marking the film's 10th anniversary, Karan penned a heartfelt note, reflecting on why the film will always hold a special place in his heart. He also opened up about the power of one-sided love, sharing how deeply he resonates with the film and its central theme.

Karan further acknowledged that the film received polarised reviews, with many pointing out its flaws. However, he maintained that if he were to release the film today, he would still tell the truth in the same way.  "Ae dil hai mushkil… will always be a personal story to me… a cumulation of many pieces of my pursuits of love and longing and perhaps also many of my own heartbreaks … at possibly one of the most vulnerable moments of my life I realised that one sided love did not need remorse or sympathy … it didn't warrant pain or empathy… all it needed was deep and intense understanding that the power of love is so much larger than the reciprocation of the same…You don't need to have someone love you back to empower yourself - the feeling itself is so awakening and so so powerful," he wrote.  "Loving someone has to be an act of selflessness and we as a community of lovers have to disassociate the 'I' in 'I LOVE YOU' Selflessness is where true love truly resides…That feeling made me tell this story. I do admit that it wasn't without its flaws and had several polarised responses … especially to its third act…. BUT truth be told I would have still told it the same way even today, with its flaws… with its perceived imperfections…No art can be perfect and all interpretation is welcome but conviction has to trump all logic and sensibility when you want to be an unabashed story teller. I am so eternally grateful to Ranbir, Anushka, Aishwarya and Fawad who allowed me my vision and gave me their glorious and supremely talented interpretation of the same," Karan added.  He also thanked the cast and crew for creating the perfect Vatavaran on set.  "I thank the cast and crew of ADHM for creating the perfect Vatavaran on set…10 years ago we told a story about unrequited love. The essence of our story was “ek tarfa pyaar” but the love we have towards all the lovers of our love story is unconditional….Love you all from the bottom of our hearts…Accha chalta hoon… duaon mein yaad rakhna," Karan concluded.  Notably, the film also had special appearances by iconic actors such as Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Lisa Haydon, and Pakistani star Fawad Khan, adding to its star-studded appeal. Despite being released years ago, the film continues to hold a special place in the hearts of fans, with its music like Channa Mereya, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil title track, Bulleya, The Breakup Song, Cutipie, remaining as memorable today as it was at launch. (ANI)

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