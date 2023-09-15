Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan bumps into Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt

ANI

Mumbai, September 15

Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan bumped into Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt during their USA trip.

Taking to Instagram, Rashid shared a picture with the couple which he captioned, “With Bollywood’s biggest. It was lovely to meet you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashid Khan (@rashid.khan19)

In the picture, Rashid, Ranbir and Alia could be seen posing together while donning casual outfits.

Soon after Rashid dropped the picture it went viral on social media. Fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Alia and Ranbir are currently enjoying their vacation in the USA.

