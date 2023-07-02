Afreen Alvi talks about what fashion means to her

Afreen Alvi says that fashion, to her, means clothes that help you become more confident. She says that she loves styling herself well and keeping up with the trends.

“Fashion is an everyday experiment with looks that gives you immense satisfaction and confidence. Following fashion trends is not actually exhausting for me because I am a shopaholic and I love styling. For me, it’s like my hobby, and I feel good when I do it,” she says.

On being asked if she is comfortable picking up a character whose fashion sense is completely opposite to how she looks, she says, “Yes, actually, I’ll be comfortable because I’ll be portraying that character, not Afreen Alvi. And yes, when it comes to acting, trying new dressing styles and trying new characters is always something very adventurous.”

She adds, “I would actually love to dress up like the character I’m playing only for events related to my show. But I wouldn’t mind a change once in a while.”