After 12th Fail mania, Medha Shankr to storm the screens once again with Ginny Wedss Sunny 2

After the success of 12th Fail, Medha Shankr is set to return to the big screen with Ginny Wedss Sunny 2, directed by Prasshant Jha and co-starring Avinash Tiwary. Stepping into a lighter space, she plays a bubbly young woman set against a vibrant wedding backdrop. “Seventy per cent of me is like her,” she shares, adding that the character allowed her to explore different shades of her personality.

Advertisement

Following her role as Shraddha Joshi in 12th Fail, this film marks a refreshing shift, showcasing her versatility. The recently released trailer has already generated excitement, with fans especially looking forward to her on-screen chemistry with Tiwary.

Advertisement

The film also features Lillete Dubey, Sudhir Pandey, Govind Namdev, Gopi Bhalla, Nayani Dixit, Vishwanath Chatterjee and Rohit Chaudhary. Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 is set to hit theatres on April 24, 2026.