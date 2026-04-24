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Home / Entertainment / After 12th Fail mania, Medha Shankr to storm the screens once again with Ginny Wedss Sunny 2

After 12th Fail mania, Medha Shankr to storm the screens once again with Ginny Wedss Sunny 2

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Dharam Pal
Updated At : 05:30 AM Apr 24, 2026 IST
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Ginny Wedss Sunny 2hits theatres on April 24, 2026
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After the success of 12th Fail, Medha Shankr is set to return to the big screen with Ginny Wedss Sunny 2, directed by Prasshant Jha and co-starring Avinash Tiwary. Stepping into a lighter space, she plays a bubbly young woman set against a vibrant wedding backdrop. “Seventy per cent of me is like her,” she shares, adding that the character allowed her to explore different shades of her personality.

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Following her role as Shraddha Joshi in 12th Fail, this film marks a refreshing shift, showcasing her versatility. The recently released trailer has already generated excitement, with fans especially looking forward to her on-screen chemistry with Tiwary.

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The film also features Lillete Dubey, Sudhir Pandey, Govind Namdev, Gopi Bhalla, Nayani Dixit, Vishwanath Chatterjee and Rohit Chaudhary. Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 is set to hit theatres on April 24, 2026.

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