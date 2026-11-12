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Home / Entertainment / After 2 box-office hits, Ektaa Kapoor gears up for next horror film; title reveal on November 13

After 2 box-office hits, Ektaa Kapoor gears up for next horror film; title reveal on November 13

While the title is being kept under wraps until the announcement, the film is being positioned as a never-seen-before experience and one of the most-awaited projects

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Dharam Pal
Updated At : 07:40 PM Nov 12, 2026 IST
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Producer Ektaa R Kapoor.
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Ektaa R Kapoor is keeping her theatrical momentum going. After ‘Bhooth Bangla’ and ‘The Vvaan’ found success at the box office this year, the producer is teaming up with producer Amar Butala and director Sajid Khan to unveil the title of her next film on Friday.

For her next outing, Kapoor is once again returning to horror, a genre she has successfully explored with ‘Bhooth Bangla’. The film brings her together with Amar Butala, who has previously produced several box-office hits, including ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, ‘Kesari’ and ‘Mission Majnu’. Sajid Khan, known for commercial entertainers such as ‘Heyy Babyy’ and the ‘Housefull’ franchise, will direct the project.

While the title is being kept under wraps until the announcement, the film is being positioned as a never-seen-before experience and one of the most-awaited projects, given the expertise of its makers, who understand the tricks of the trade.

The collaboration brings together Kapoor's experience in mounting mainstream entertainers, Butala's production credentials and Khan's background in commercial comedy.

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The announcement comes after a year in which Kapoor has had two notable theatrical outings. ‘Bhooth Bangla’, starring Akshay Kumar and directed by Priyadarshan, brought audiences back to the horror genre, while ‘The Vvaan’, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, explored folklore and supernatural elements against the backdrop of a rooted Indian setting.

Both films have added to Kapoor's theatrical slate and reinforced her continued interest in bringing genre-driven stories to cinemas. They have also demonstrated that box-office success isn't limited to sequels and doesn't necessarily require the backing of an established franchise.

With the title announcement scheduled for November 13, the makers are expected to offer the first official glimpse into the film's identity. Following ‘Bhooth Bangla’ and ‘The Vvaan’, Kapoor's next theatrical outing marks another addition to a year that has kept her thriving in the cinema business.

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From delivering box-office successes to backing another genre entertainer, Kapoor is ensuring that her next act is just as big as the year she has had.

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