After 3 'Carry on Jatta' hits, Gippy Grewal to produce 'Carry on Jattiye'

New Delhi, October 23
Punjabi star Gippy Grewal on Monday announced that he is expanding his popular ‘Carry on Jatta’ franchise with a new film, starring Sargun Mehta, Jasmin Bhasin and Sunil Grover.
The movie, titled ‘Carry on Jattiye’, will be produced by Panorama Studios and Humble Motion Pictures. It will be directed by Smeep Kang.
"Carry on jatta franchise is back with a new twist. Panorama Studios & Humble Motion Pictures Presentation 'Carry on Jattiye' Shoot begins in London," Gippy Grewal, the star of the three ‘Carry on Jatta’ movies, posted on X.
Humble Motion Pictures also shared the news on the microblogging site.
Details about the film's plot are under wraps, but it will be aligned with the comedy flavour of the franchise.
‘Carry on Jattiye’ will be produced by Gippy Grewal, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Ravneet Kaur Grewal, Abhishek Pathak, Vinod Aswal and Divay Dhamija.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Blinken, Austin say US is ready to respond if US personnel become targets of Israel-Hamas war
Say ‘US has the right to self-defence, won’t hesitate to tak...
Sikh man dies of injuries after being assaulted after minor car accident in New York
Jasmer Singh is attacked by 30-year-old Gilbert Augustin aft...
Head constable 'beaten to death' in Punjab's Barnala
Is beaten up allegedly by 4 drunk kabaddi players
2 armed men shoot at kabaddi player in Punjab’s Moga
The incident takes place at Nihal Singh Wala
Manpreet Badal fails to appear before Vigilance Bureau, seeks exemption due to backache
The VB had issued summons to Badal asking him to appear befo...