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Home / Entertainment / After backing students protest, Salman Khan shares cryptic post: ‘Jo darr gaya, woh mar gaya’

After backing students protest, Salman Khan shares cryptic post: ‘Jo darr gaya, woh mar gaya’

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ANI
Mumbai, Updated At : 02:39 PM Jul 25, 2026 IST
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Bollywood actor Salman Khan. Image credit/ANI
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Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Saturday shared shirtless gym pictures showcasing his toned physique and accompanied them with a cryptic message that quickly grabbed the attention of fans on social media.

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The actor posted two photos of himself flexing his muscles and wrote on Instagram handle, "Salman Khan darrrrr Gaya.... Hmmmm Joe darr gaya vo mar gaya.."

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The post came days after Salman made headlines for extending support to students protesting over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. In a lengthy message shared on Thursday, the actor urged that the students' movement should not be hijacked for political gains and appealed for a peaceful resolution.

"This issue is between the students and the educational system, it should not be hijacked politically, the credit should only go to the students of our country, and I am sure the government will also give them all the support n make it a stronger educational system. It's a win-win situation. Hoping n praying for a positive decision. God bless all of you who wanna be educated," he wrote.

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In another post earlier, emphasising that student welfare remains paramount and pointing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent intervention on paper leaks, Khan urged the youth to return home and asked Social activist Sonam Wangchuk to end his 26-day hunger strike.

Salman wrote, "The students are at top priority, educationally n security-wise, so they need not worry and have their parents worried for them. The Honourable Prime Minister has tweeted, and I am sure that he will take strict action against all those people who are responsible for this leak. So students, plz go back to your parents n homes." "Sonam, it's done, bro. Don't extend this. Keep the spirit for another day if there be a need, which I doubt, n eat something. If u want, will send u food from home," he added.

Salman's latest social media post drew a flood of reactions from fans, many interpreting it as a response to criticism surrounding his recent remarks.

"Brother, let's go! Salman doesn't fear anyone's father either!" one user commented.

Another wrote, "Kaun bola aap daar ghe??? Bhai" "Bhai lekin jitna mujhe pata hai darr naam ka sabd to apki dictionary mein hai hi nahin," read another comment.

The actor has not elaborated on the context behind his latest message, leaving fans speculating about its meaning.

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