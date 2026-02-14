DT
Home / Entertainment / After divorce, Nicole Kidman celebrates 'Galentine's Day'

After divorce, Nicole Kidman celebrates 'Galentine's Day'

Nicole and singer Keith Urban, parents to daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15, went their separate ways over the last summer

article_Author
ANI
Los Angeles [US], Updated At : 03:16 PM Feb 14, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Actor Nicole Kidman. (Image source: Nicole's Instagram account)
Valentine's Day is all about celebrating love, and there's no rule that says only couples can celebrate it. If you're single, go ahead and pamper yourself! Actress Nicole Kidman's latest Instagram story is the perfect inspiration for doing just that.

The Oscar-winning actress shared a picture of her relaxing in a bed. She could be seen sporting a pink and white pinstriped shirt. She gathered a plush white comforter around her legs as a beam of sunlight illuminated her face, which appeared serene and relaxed.

"Happy Galentines," she captioned the post.

The ‘Galentine's Day’ post comes a month after Kidman, 58, finalised her divorce from Keith Urban, also 58, after 19 years of marriage, as per Page Six.

The former power couple, parents to daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15, went their separate ways over the last summer.

"Sometimes relationships just run their course," a source told Page Six at the time, though Kidman allegedly "did not want the separation and was trying to save things" prior to the split.

Kidman and the country hitmaker had been living apart since the start of the summer 2025.

