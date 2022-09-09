After half the team of The Kapil Sharma Show decides not to do new season; Archana Puran Singh says Kapil is and will remain at the top of his game

Chandigarh, September 9
After Krushna Abhishek, Chandan Prabhakar and Bharti Sharma decided not to return to the new season, Archana Puran Singh on Thursday shared a video that also featured Kapil Sharma.
Along with the post, Archana wrote about Kapil and said he "is and always will remain at the top of his game" because of his ability to bring humour to everything.
View this post on Instagram
Both of us are looking forward to this season with excited anticipation, she wrote.
“I will not be a part of this season of The Kapil Sharma Show and there is no specific reason. I just wanted to take a break,” Chandan recently told Pinkvilla.
Chandan has always been very close to Kapil and they had worked together since the start of the show.
As per reports, Bharti Singh, also, would also not be a regular part of the new season. She will work as she gets time. She told Pinkvilla, “I am on a short break, and I am doing Sa Re Ga Ma Pa (Li’l Champs 9) too. So it’s not that I won’t do The Kapil Sharma Show, but I won’t be able to be regular there. Main dikhungi, par ‘beech beech’ mein dikhungi."
Krushna Abhishek has already confirmed his exit from the new season.
