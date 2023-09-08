After 'Jawan' success, Kangana Ranaut says Shah Rukh Khan is 'cinema god' India needs

IANS

New Delhi, September 8

Actress Kangana Ranaut lauded superstar Shah Rukh Khan for his recently released action thriller 'Jawan', calling him the 'cinema God', and said that India needs him not just for hugs or dimples, but for some serious world saving as well.

SRK's blockbuster 'Jawan' went house full on the first day of its release in its early morning shows, and even went on to create mass hysteria among fans.

Heaping praise on the ‘Badshah' of Bollywood, Kangana said his struggle is a master class for all those artistes, who are enjoying long careers, but must reinvent and re-establish.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kangana shared a poster of SRK's ‘Jawan' and penned a long note.

The post read as: “From being the ultimate lover boy of the nineties to a decade long struggle again to reinvent his connection with his audience in his late forties to mid fifties and ultimately rising as the quintessential Indian mass super hero at the age of 60 (almost) is nothing short of super heroic even in real life.”

“I remember the time when people wrote him off and mocked his choices but his struggle is a master class for all those artistes who enjoying long careers but must reinvent and reestablish. SRK is the cinema God that India needs not just for hugs or dimples but for some serious world saving as well. Bowing down to your perseverance, hard work and humility King Khan (sic)”, added the ‘Queen' fame actress.

The actress concluded the note as: “Congratulations to the whole team”.

Social media is proof that after the mammoth success of ‘Pathaan', SRK is back again with a gigantic blockbuster ‘Jawan', directed by Atlee, on the big screen.

The flick stars SRK in a dual role, alongside southern stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone (billed as a special appearance), Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra. It was theatrically released on September 7.

#Kangana Ranaut #Shah Rukh Khan