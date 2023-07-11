After more than a decade, Adnan Sami to perform live in Nairobi on July 14

— IANS

Playback singer Adnan Sami is set to perform in Nairobi after a decade for his concert ‘Adnan Sami Live’ at the ‘Sarit Expo Centre’, on July 14, 2023.

The concert is said to be a tribute to his fans in Kenya. The artiste will be treating the fans to his most popular numbers including Lift Karade, Sun Zara, Kabhi Toh Nazar Milao, Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein and others. Adnan Sami shared: “Performing in Nairobi after more than a decade is definitely a major highlight of this year. The kind of love and appreciation I got over here overwhelmed me as an artiste and I am looking forward to showing my gratitude towards them through my performance.”

The special concert is organised by Ranee Jamal’s Ranee Productions.