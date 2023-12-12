After much trolling, Ananya Panday is a darling again, has it anything to do with Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor?

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 12

In an unexpected turn of events, netizens have found themselves re-evaluating their opinions on Ananya Panday, the daughter of Chunkey Panday and Bhavana Pandey.

My respect for Ananya Pandey has increased. I apologize, Ananya Pandey, that we, the people, didn't understand your struggle. pic.twitter.com/fQtdIXyWVF — Prateekaaryan 𝕏 (@Prateek_Aaryan) December 9, 2023

Mega Power Star #AnanyaPanday can totally be a model of international standards even if she is forced to quit acting in the worst case scenario thanks to her perfect face and structure.



What would these talentless hacks like Suhana, Kushi and Agastya do if no one casts them? https://t.co/KE2uOTJ0qU pic.twitter.com/kS6Y2dsk3F — Devarafied Feline (@kittenreturns) December 9, 2023

Zoya akhtar is a genius #Archies .. She took all the aspiring nepo kids in a single movie n saved her time n energy to make flop movie for each one separately. Otherwise, we would have to torture ourselves to watch 3-4 flop movies.

Ek baar mein hi kissa khatm — Anamika A. 🇮🇳 (@Delhiwalididi) December 8, 2023

#SuhanaKhan is setting the benchmark for being the worst product of nepotism. Forget acting; her dance moves are a comedy in themselves. Ironically, someone was singing her praises for dancing just yesterday and look at the video😂😂 #Archies pic.twitter.com/5fbzMyfg0w — Arshad Khan (@imArshadKhan95) December 9, 2023

Ananya had previously been a target of online trolling for her acting skills. However, with the underwhelming performances of Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor in ‘The Archies,’ social media is witnessing a shift in sentiment.

Apologies are pouring in for Ananya Panday as netizens acknowledge and appreciate her acting abilities in light of the recent comparison.

‘The Archies’ which premiered on Netflix on December 7, introduced three notable star kids to the cinematic world: Suhana Khan, the daughter of Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan; Agastya Nanda, grandson of the legendary Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, and son of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nikhil Nanda; and Khushi Kapoor, the daughter of film producer Boney Kapoor and the late Sridevi.

Despite the high-profile cast, the film faced criticism for the perceived lack of acting prowess displayed by its lead stars, particularly Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor.

Critics and fans alike have not held back in expressing disappointment with their performances.

‘The Archies’ itself is a re-imagination of the American comic book series. The film’s star-studded cast may have drawn attention, but it seems that the focus has now shifted to the unexpected resurgence of support for Ananya Panday amidst the disappointment surrounding the performances of the new entrants to the industry.