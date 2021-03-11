After Pratik Gandhi as Harshad Mehta, it is Gagan Dev Riar to headline ‘Scam 2003 - The Telgi Story’

Mumbai, May 24

Veteran theatre artiste Gagan Dev Riar has been roped in to play the role of Abdul Karim Telgi in the second season of 'Scam', the makers announced on Tuesday.

Post the success of 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story', Applause Entertainment is coming out with 'Scam 2003: The Telgi Story'.

While, actor Pratik Gandhi had aced the role of Harshad Mehta, the 'Big Bull' of Dalal Street, now the creative and casting teams have found the perfect match in Gagan Dev Riar to play Telgi, the fruit seller who built an empire by counterfeiting stamp papers.

Here's the announcement video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Applause Entertainment (@applausesocial)

The second in the 'Scam' series chronicles the life of Abdul Karim Telgi, a fruit seller born in Khanapur in Karnataka, and his journey to becoming the mastermind behind one of the most ingenious scams in India. The scam, spread across multiple states, shook the entire country 'Scam 2003' is adapted from the Hindi book 'Reporter Ki Diary', authored by journalist Sanjay Singh, who broke the scam back at the time.

The series will be helmed by National Award-winning director Hansal Mehta and Tushar Hiranandani. Casted by Mukesh Chhabra, the series is currently filming and will soon stream on SonyLIV.

'Scam 2003: The Telgi Story' is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with StudioNEXT.

--IANS