After Robert De Niro becomes father at 79, Al Pacino expects fourth child at 83

Los Angeles, May 31
Hollywood veteran Al Pacino, 82, and his producer girlfriend Noor Alfallah, 29, are expecting a baby.
Pacino's representative confirmed the news to People magazine.
Alfallah has been linked to Pacino since April 2022. They first sparked romance rumours after they were photographed grabbing dinner together.
This would be "The Godfather" star's fourth child. He shares daughter Julie Marie, 33 with his former girlfriend, acting coach Jan Tarrant. He also is a father to 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with ex Beverly D'Angelo, whom he dated from 1997 to 2003.
The news comes weeks after Pacino's "The Godfather" and "Heat" co-star Robert de Niro, 79, revealed he recently welcomed his seventh child.
