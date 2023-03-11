After taking part in reality show Kumite 1- Warrior Hunt, Chandigarh-boy Sameer Jhantora is ready to embark on a new journey

Sameer Jhantora hails from a family of wrestlers. After devoting eight years to wrestling, this Chandigarh boy had to take a break for one year because of an injury. That was the time he started exploring MMA.

As a participant of the reality show, Kumite 1- Warrior Hunt, Jhantora left an impact on both the audience and the host, Suniel Shetty. Sameer dominated his opponent in round one of his fight, where he used his wrestling skills to take him down three times. In response to Jhantora’s fight and total dominance in the ring, Suniel Shetty said “After watching this fight, I can definitely say that MMA in India has arrived”.

Jhantora says, “The overall experience on the show was extraordinary; the producers of the show discovered me through my Instagram page and came to Chandigarh to meet me in person. After that, they invited me to Mumbai. This platform gave me the opportunity of a lifetime. A night before the fight, I felt anxiety and nervousness, as well as excitement. Only when I stepped into the ring, those emotions faded away to the point of numbness.”

Breaking the general perception of a combat sport athlete, he says, “I am a very calm person outside the ring, but once the bell rings, I become focused on my opponent, and that is when I bring out the aggression.”

Moving forward, Jhantora wants to pave his way into the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship). He plans to go to Dubai to train for the same on March 30.

Yathesht Pratiraj