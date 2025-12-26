Agastya’s Defining Battle

Advertisement

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, ‘Ikkis’ chronicles the life of Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of India’s highest military honour. Nanda said he studied films such as ‘Refugee’, ‘Major Saab’ and ‘Border’ as part of his preparation.

“We took a lot of inspiration and have seen a lot of lovely films like ‘Refugee’, ‘Major Saab’ and ‘Border’. These were classic Indian films. I would watch them for my own study,” the actor said during a media interaction on Friday evening.

He added that ‘Ikkis’ stands apart from those films. “This is a different subject altogether; it has a different kind of segment of the army. I’m glad I got an opportunity to play a soldier,” he said.

In ‘Major Saab’ (1998), Amitabh Bachchan played Major Jasbir Singh Rana, while *Refugee* marked the acting debut of Abhishek Bachchan as a mysterious guide helping people cross the Rann of Kutch along the India-Pakistan border.

Family ground rules

Agastya also revealed a long-standing rule in the Bachchan household: films are not discussed at the dining table.

“We’ve a rule at home that we don’t discuss movies — what films we are doing, what scenes we’ve shot, or what we’re going to do next,” he said. “Of course, they know about the film and they’re excited, but as a family they’re like, ‘Figure it out’.”

A crucial moment

Produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, *Ikkis* is scheduled for release on January 1, 2026. For Agastya, the film represents a pivotal point in his career.

“I’m extremely grateful that Dinu sir supported me at a time when my first film didn’t really work and I didn’t get the best reviews,” he said, referring to his debut in *The Archies* (2023). “To still have faith from him and Sriram sir was great. But to me, this is my last chance to prove myself — I’ve treated it like that.”

Calling the project deeply personal, he credited Raghavan for shaping his approach to acting. “He doesn’t do anything that isn’t organic to him. He’s so pure about his intention — that’s inspiring. I’ll take that to every film after this,” Agastya said.

Growing through challenge

The actor said he has evolved significantly since beginning work on *Ikkis* at the age of 21. Now 25, he described the experience as foundational.

“I feel like a different person. I would call this my foundation for every film after this, whether on the acting side or in how Dinu sir guided me,” he said. “Showing that much faith in a young boy is not very common.”

Agastya said shooting tank-based action sequences proved the most demanding aspect of the film. “There were many times we felt anything could happen. These tanks weren’t very safe structures to work on,” he said.

Some scenes involved heights of 20 to 30 feet, he added. “You feel scared sometimes, but we had rehearsed and practised.”

Working with legends

‘Ikkis’ also stars the late Dharmendra and Jaideep Ahlawat. Dharmendra, who passed away last month following a prolonged illness, shared limited screen time with Agastya.

“I was very nervous when I first met him. I didn’t know how to behave or what to say,” Agastya said. He described the veteran actor as “warm and energetic”.

“He never made you feel like he was a senior. He’d talk to you like a friend. He was always there on set,” he added, recalling stories he had heard about Dharmendra from his grandfather.

Reflecting on the film now, Agastya said watching Dharmendra’s performance carries a sense of loss. “It feels unfortunate that he couldn’t see the performance he’s given. It’s so endearing,” he said.

Expressing hope ahead of the release, Agastya added: “We’ve made this film with a lot of love. We’re happy with what we’ve made. Now, hopefully, that translates on screen. No one has done this — it wasn’t an easy film to do.”