Age is just a number as it’s not how old you are but how good you are that matters the most. Anupamaa fame actor Kunwar Amar shares that each birthday means more opportunity to learn.
He says, “So until I was 30, I thought turning 30 is a very big thing and it kind of make your life a bit complicated but now as I have crossed that age I can absolutely say that age is just a number and it’s kind of blessing to understand that, you are always going to be as young as you feel from within, nothing changes that fact. As you grow you see the real side of life. You understand that life is not only about party and money and other materialistic things. It’s much more than that, you become more spiritual and learn to have gratitude. So no one should worry about getting old,” he says.
On the generational changes, Kunwar opines, “People are less interested in marriages. Also they don’t want kids for a long time after marriage. I don’t see if it’s right or wrong thing to do but it’s definitely a change that we witness around ourselves.”
