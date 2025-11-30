Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda win Gen Z Icon Award

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, who won the hearts of the audience with their performance in the romantic drama Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri, have won big at the CNN-News18 Indian of the Year 2025. The Saiyaara stars won the GenZ Icon awards.
Advertisement
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement