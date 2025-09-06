DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda celebrate ‘Saiyaara’ in heartfelt post   

Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda celebrate ‘Saiyaara’ in heartfelt post   

Featuring Panday and Padda in the lead, the film is directed by Mohit Suri and released on July 18     
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:49 AM Sep 06, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
“Saiyaara”, featuring debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. Instagram/@mohitsuri
Advertisement

“Saiyaara” stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda thanked their fans as the film has completed 50 days in the theatres from its release.

Advertisement

Featuring Panday and Padda in the lead, the film is directed by Mohit Suri and released on July 18.

The duo shared a collaborative post on Instagram on Friday.

Advertisement

“Today marks 50 days of a film that brought us to the world and the world to us, the love we have gotten feels like a testament to the fact that if you believe in magic, you feel it,” read the caption of the post.

Advertisement

Panday made his debut with the film with Padda marking her first lead role with it.

“Today marks a quiet moment for us, we close our eyes and all we see is you, the post continued.” “Thank you for being vulnerable with us, for letting us in, for reminding us that honesty and love are more powerful than anything else in this world,” the note added.

“Saiyaara” follows Krish, played by Panday, an ambitious musician, and Vaani, played by Padda, a shy lyricist recovering from heartbreak. The chemistry of the lead pair, built through soulful songwriting sessions and raw emotional moments, is the heart of the film, reads the official logline.

Since its release, “Saiyaara” has become Suri’s most successful film, earning over Rs 500 crore at the box office. Suri has also directed films like “Zeher”, “Aashiqui 2” and “Ek Villain”.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts