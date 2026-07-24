Ahaan Pandey’s romantic action drama set for March 2027 release

After the success of “Saiyaara”, producer Aditya Chopra has locked March 26, 2027 for the next Ahaan Pandey release, to be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

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The untitled film will feature Pandey alongside Sharvari, Aaishvary Thackeray and Bobby Deol.

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The romantic action drama has been extensively shot in the UK.

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Zafar and YRF have previously worked on hit projects such as “Mere Brother Ki Dulhan”, “Gunday”, “Sultan” and “Tiger Zinda Hai”.

“Saiyaara”, which released in July last year, became an instant hit with its music and fresh pairing of Pandey and Aneet Padda. It was directed by Mohit Suri.