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Home / Entertainment / Ahaan's action transformation

Ahaan's action transformation

The Saiyaara star leaves romance behind for a gritty new challenge, where love comes with bruises, bullets and brutal combat.

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Subhash K Jha
Updated At : 04:52 PM Jul 25, 2026 IST
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Ahaan Panday File photo
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Ahaan Panday switches to a high-octane action mode in director Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming untitled romantic action drama. Moving away from his soft lover-boy debut in Saiyaara (2025), Panday takes on a rugged, aggressive avatar.

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He portrays a fierce, intense gangster caught in a high-stakes battle to protect his love. Panday underwent rigorous combat and strength training for five hours a day over a 60-day period. His training strictly focused on hand-to-hand combat, weapon handling, and boxing to fulfill the film's heavy stunt requirements.

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The scale-driven theatrical film is produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films (YRF). Sharvari Wagh plays the female lead opposite him, while Bobby Deol and Aaishvary Thackeray feature as the key antagonists.

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Production officially began in Mumbai in March 2026 before moving to extended shooting schedules in London and Manchester

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