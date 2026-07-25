Ahaan Panday switches to a high-octane action mode in director Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming untitled romantic action drama. Moving away from his soft lover-boy debut in Saiyaara (2025), Panday takes on a rugged, aggressive avatar.

Advertisement

He portrays a fierce, intense gangster caught in a high-stakes battle to protect his love. Panday underwent rigorous combat and strength training for five hours a day over a 60-day period. His training strictly focused on hand-to-hand combat, weapon handling, and boxing to fulfill the film's heavy stunt requirements.

Advertisement

The scale-driven theatrical film is produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films (YRF). Sharvari Wagh plays the female lead opposite him, while Bobby Deol and Aaishvary Thackeray feature as the key antagonists.

Advertisement

Production officially began in Mumbai in March 2026 before moving to extended shooting schedules in London and Manchester