Ahan Shetty’s action dram Sanki to go on floors

Desai, who has directed films such as Rustom and Mission Raniganj, is already in Bhopal with the crew as preparations for the shoot near completion, as per a release. Ahan's next project comes after Border 2, which was released in theatres on January 23. The film, inspired by the 1971 India-Pakistan War, features Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty in key roles. It follows the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force as they work together during the war. Ahan carried forward his father Suniel Shetty's iconic legacy in Anurag Singh, directorial. Border 2 is produced by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with JP Dutta's JP Films.

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Following Sanki, Ahan is also set to appear in Vikram Bhatt's 1920 Cold Winter. The first instalment of the franchise was released in 2008. It was written and directed by Vikram Bhatt. Set in the year 1920, the film starred Rajneesh Duggal and Adah Sharma as a married couple who moved into a haunted manor where the wife got possessed by an evil spirit.

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A few more projects are expected to go on the floor in 2027. The makers of Sanki plan to share more details about the film in the coming months. The film is produced by We The People, Roaring River Productions and Pals & Peers Entertainment. (ANI)