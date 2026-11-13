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Home / Entertainment / Ahmedabad child protection unit writes to CP over Diljit Dosanjh concert, flags songs 'promoting' liquor, weapons

Ahmedabad child protection unit writes to CP over Diljit Dosanjh concert, flags songs 'promoting' liquor, weapons

Last week, authorities in Madhya Pradesh barred the performance of 4 songs of the popular Punjabi singer at his November 15 concert in Indore over similar concerns

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PTI
Ahmedabad, Updated At : 10:22 PM Nov 13, 2026 IST
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Diljit Dosanjh. PTI file
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The District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) has written to the Ahmedabad Police Commissioner seeking to prevent singer Diljit Dosanjh from performing songs allegedly promoting alcohol, drugs and weapons during his concert here on November 21.

Last week, authorities in Madhya Pradesh barred the performance of four songs of the popular Punjabi singer at his November 15 concert in Indore over similar concerns.

"Request to take appropriate action regarding refraining from performing songs promoting alcohol/intoxicants/weapons, not inviting children onto the stage, and not wearing cartridge/bullet belts during singer Diljit Dosanjh's live concert 'RuPay Aura India Tour'," said the DCPU letter dated November 6, addressed to commissioner Anupam Gahlaut.

Ahmedabad District Child Protection Officer Tanvika Parmar confirmed the letter which referred to a representation by Dr Panditrao Dharennavar of Chandigarh raising concerns about the concert, to be held at Narendra Modi Stadium.

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"Songs such as 'Patiala Pegg', '5 Taara Theeke', 'Jeeb Vicho Feem Labbiya', and 'Jatt Uthe Fire Karda Jithe Pabandi Hathiyara Di' glorify alcohol consumption, narcotic substances (opium/drugs), and weapons/violence. Performing such songs, even with altered or twisted lyrics, exerts an adverse impact on the minds of children and youth," said the letter.

The child protection body also flagged concerns over stage performances involving loud sound, reportedly exceeding 120 decibels, and rapidly changing lighting effects, including flashing and beam lights. It stated that such effects could pose health risks to young children, and urged that children should not be invited on stage.

Another concern raised in the letter was the use of cartridge or bullet belts as part of stage costumes. The DCPU said that such accessories can promote gun culture and glorify violence, particularly among children.

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The letter also cited a July 22, 2019 judgment of the Punjab and Haryana High Court which dealt with the issue of adverse impact of songs promoting intoxication and violence on children.

Parmar requested the Police Commissioner to take appropriate measures over these concerns.

Police will take an appropriate decision on the matter keeping the larger public interest in mind, an official said.

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