Home / Entertainment / Ahsaan Qureshi returns to TV

Ahsaan Qureshi returns to TV

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 11:34 AM Jul 12, 2025 IST
Comedian Ahsaan Qureshi, loved for his witty shayari and comic timing, returns to television after a six-year break with Zee TV’s new show Saru Known for bringing smiles to millions, Qureshi now takes on a role that blends his signature humour with heartfelt emotion.

Qureshi said, “Though I stayed away from the camera, I never let go of the mic or my humour! ‘Saru’ feels like the perfect new chapter. NJ isn’t just a role — he’s the voice of resilience and optimism. Through poetry and laughter, I hope to comfort viewers and bring something meaningful to this journey.”

