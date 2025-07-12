Ahsaan Qureshi returns to TV

Comedian Ahsaan Qureshi, loved for his witty shayari and comic timing, returns to television after a six-year break with Zee TV’s new show Saru Known for bringing smiles to millions, Qureshi now takes on a role that blends his signature humour with heartfelt emotion.

Advertisement

Qureshi said, “Though I stayed away from the camera, I never let go of the mic or my humour! ‘Saru’ feels like the perfect new chapter. NJ isn’t just a role — he’s the voice of resilience and optimism. Through poetry and laughter, I hope to comfort viewers and bring something meaningful to this journey.”