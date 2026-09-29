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Home / Entertainment / Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returns to the L’Oréal Paris runway in a regal look

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returns to the L’Oréal Paris runway in a regal look

The Bollywood actor, who has been a L’Oréal Paris ambassador for more than two decades, walked Le Défilé in a black velvet gown and pearl-embellished cape

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Mona
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 01:44 PM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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Aishwarya Rai presents a creation during a public show named "Express Your Worth", organised by French cosmetics group L'Oreal at Place Joffre during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, September 28, 2026. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
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For more than two decades, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been one of the most recognisable faces of L’Oréal Paris, building an association that has taken her from the red carpets of Cannes to the runways of Paris Fashion Week. On Monday, that long-standing partnership took another glamorous turn as the Bollywood star returned to the L’Oréal Paris Le Défilé show in the French capital.

Aishwarya walked the runway at Place Joffre, at the foot of the Eiffel Tower and Ecole Militaire, dressed in a dramatic creation by Syrian label Yara Shoemaker. Her black velvet V-shaped fishtail gown was paired with a pearl-embellished statement cape, while a tiara added a regal touch to the look. She completed the ensemble with a bold red lip, sharp winged eyeliner and a luminous, dewy base.

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L’Oréal Paris marked her arrival on its official Instagram account, sharing a picture of Aishwarya alongside fellow global ambassadors Andie MacDowell and Eva Longoria ahead of the show.

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Bachchan’s appearance was more than another turn on a fashion runway. Since becoming a L’Oréal Paris ambassador, she has represented the beauty giant at some of the world’s most high-profile fashion and entertainment events, most notably the Cannes Film Festival, where she has become a familiar presence on the red carpet. Her association with the brand has also brought her repeatedly to Paris Fashion Week, where she first walked the L’Oréal Paris runway in 2019.

Simone Ashley presents a creation during a public show named "Express Your Worth", organised by French cosmetics group L'Oreal at Place Joffre during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, September 28, 2026. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

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Over the years, the partnership has evolved alongside Aishwarya’s international fashion presence, making her one of the brand’s most enduring celebrity The 2026 L’Oréal Paris show featured an international line-up of stars, including Bridgerton actor Simone Ashley, Eva Longoria, Celine Dion, Cara Delevingne and Kristen Bell.

But amid the star-studded cast, Aishwarya’s appearance carried the familiarity of a partnership that has spanned more than 20 years — one that has seen the actor repeatedly return to the L’Oréal Paris runway and red carpet, making her association with the brand one of the longest-running celebrity beauty collaborations in the global spotlight.

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