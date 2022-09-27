Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares her take on North vs South cinema debate

ANI
New Delhi, September 27
Amid the ongoing North vs South cinema debate, as the latter industry has been pumping out massive pan-India hits, Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently expressed her views. "I think we need to break away from perceiving typical way of looking at artists and cinema. It's such a great time right now, where all these barriers have gone down. People know our cinema nationally and in fact, they are hankering and wanting to see the cinema from every part," Aishwarya said at an event in Delhi.
Aishwarya also shared how the films from the south are doing good across the country. "Everybody can view cinema for what it is, across India. So I think we need to break away from this conventional way of thinking and help our viewers, our audiences, and our readers also not slide into that typical way of viewing art. Art has always been there, found the audience, and has been appreciated; so, have the artists. But avenues were limited."
She urged the audience to work together on the liberation. "It is so evident that people are embracing and lapping up cinema from across the country, which is a great time, very liberating for all of us. We collectively need to kind of give more power to this liberation together," the actor continued.
'Ponniyin Selvan-Part 1' is a cinematic adaptation of author Kalki Krishnamurthy's Tamil novel of the same name which was released in the form of a series during the 1950s. It marks the third collaboration of Aishwarya with south actor Vikram after their critically acclaimed film 'Raavan' in 2010.
In the film, Aishwarya will be seen in dual roles. She will play queen Nandini, the princess of Pazhuvoor, who is on a mission to seek vengeance, as well as Mandakini Devi in the historical drama.
Apart from Aishwarya, the film also stars an ensemble cast of south actors Vikram, Trisha Krishnan Karthik Sivakumar and Jayam Ravi.
The A.R Rahman musical is all set to hit the theatres on September 30, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The big-budget period film will be released in multiple parts.
#aishwarya rai bachchan #Mani Ratnam #Ponniyin Selvan #Vikram
