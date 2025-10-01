Aishwarya Rai in Manish Malhotra’s ensemble exudes modern royalty at Paris Fashion Week

Bollywood icon Aishwarya Rai Bachchan captivated audiences as she walked the ramp at Paris Fashion Week 2025 during a public show, titled Liberty. Equality. Sisterhood. Because You’re Worth It, organised by French cosmetics giant L’Oreal Paris on Monday.

Advertisement

The actress stunned the attendees in a gorgeous black ensemble featuring intricate diamond embellishments. The outfit was designed by the ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

Advertisement

The 10-inch diamond-embroidered cuffs on her sleeves and the back of her coat were the highlights of her stunning all-black outfit. The coat’s structured tailoring and button-down front gave it a regal edge, and the fabric’s faint sheen added a touch of refinement. Aishwarya accessorised her look with a large diamond and emerald brooch. In the makeup department, the actress donned her signature red lipstick to add a bold touch to her sophisticated outfit.

Advertisement

The actress acknowledged her fans with flying kisses and the namaste as she walked the ramp in style.

Aishwarya spoke about her long association with the L’Oreal brand, saying, “Walking the runway at Paris Fashion Week is always a powerful reminder of the beauty of individuality and expression. For me, being a part of the L’Oreal Paris family for over two decades has been more than just a collaboration. It’s been a journey of empowerment. ‘Because You’re Worth It’ is not just a tagline; it is a celebration of self-worth that continues to inspire women everywhere. Tonight, we honour that legacy, reaffirming that every woman’s strength, story, and spirit deserve to be seen and celebrated.”

Advertisement

Ahead of her ramp walk, a behind-the-scenes picture of Aishwarya with Indian-origin British actress Simone Ashley, known for her role in Bridgerton, went viral on social media.

Simone took to her Instagram to share a selfie just a few hours ago, and, in no time, the snap started trending across platforms. In the picture, the two, dressed in elegant black outfits, can be seen posing together in their vanity space as they prepare for the big event.

Meanwhile, celebs like Heidi Klum, Simone Ashley, Kendall Jenner, Amy Jackson, Gillian Anderson and others also walked the ramp for the public show, named Liberty, Equality, Sisterhood. Because Youre Worth It, which was organised by French cosmetics group LOreal, in front of Paris city hall as part of Paris Fashion Week.