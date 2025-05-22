DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Entertainment / Aishwarya Rai's Operation Sindoor message for the world at the Cannes

Aishwarya Rai's Operation Sindoor message for the world at the Cannes

Aishwarya Rai walks red carpet in ivory Banarasi saree by Manish Malhotra
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:55 AM May 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Aishwarya Rai poses on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the film "The History of Sound" in competition at the 78th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 21, 2025. Reuters
Advertisement

Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opted for a traditional look for her 2025 Cannes Film Festival debut, gracing the red carpet in an elegant ivory handloom Banarasi saree.

Advertisement

The actor, who has been a regular at Cannes for the past 20 years, made an appearance at the film gala ahead of the premiere of filmmaker Oliver Hermanus' historical drama "The History of Sound", starring Paul Mescal and Josh O'Connor.

Aishwarya looked resplendent in the embroidered ivory saree with a long 'pallu' and a flowing lace train, which was designed by ace couturier Manish Malhotra.

Advertisement

She completed her look with a layered ruby necklace, also by Malhotra's label, and vermillion in her hair parting.

"The OG Indian Queen of Cannes @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb embraces Classic White Handloom in a handwoven kadwa ivory Handloom Banarasi saree with a handwoven tissue drape and imperial heirloom of rubies from @manishmalhotrajewellery," the designer wrote on his Instagram page.

Advertisement

Videos circulating on social media showed the 51-year-old actor smiling warmly and waving as she greeted fans on the red carpet.

The 78th Cannes Film Festival is witnessing a significant Indian presence this year with filmmaker Payal Kapadia being part of the main competition jury.

Bollywood icons Sharmila Tagore and Simi Garewal attended the world premiere of the newly restored version of Satyajit Ray's 1970 classic "Aranyer Din Ratri" On Wednesday, director Neeraj Ghaywan presented his film "Homebound" at the film gala under the Un Certain Regard segment. He was accompanied by actors Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa as well as producer Karan Johar.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper