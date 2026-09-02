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Home / Entertainment / Ajay Devgn-led horror thriller goes on floors; actor shares excitement

Ajay Devgn-led horror thriller goes on floors; actor shares excitement

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ANI
Updated At : 03:13 PM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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Actor Ajay Devgn-led horror thriller has officially gone on floors, with the Singham star announcing the commencement of the yet-to-be-titled project on Wednesday.

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Taking to Instagram, Ajay shared the news and expressed excitement about the upcoming film, which is directed by Rohit Jugraj and jointly produced by Devgn Films and Panorama Studios.

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"Darr ka mahaul...hone wala hai. Our untitled horror thriller officially goes on floors today. Directed by @rohitjugraj. A @devgnfilms & @panorama_studios Production. @kumarmangatpathak @abhishekpathakk @danishdevgn @sanju_r_joshi #DevgnFilms #PanoramaStudios #Muhurat #UntitledFilm," 'Singham' actor wrote on Instagram.

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Headlined by Ajay Devgn and directed by Rohit Jugraj, the film promises to "transport audiences into a haunting new world of mystery, fear and suspense." The project is jointly produced by Ajay Devgn, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak.

Meanwhile, Ajay is gearing up for the release of Drishyam 3.

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Writer and director Abhishek Pathak is all set to take Drishyam The Conclusion forward, where the second part ends with a fresh story and an entirely new screenplay, building towards a grand finale that brings the characters, conflicts and unanswered questions of the franchise together.

Presented by Star Studio18, the Panorama Studios production is directed by Abhishek Pathak and written by Abhishek Pathak, Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh.

Produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam The Conclusion is all set to release theatrically on October 2, 2026.

Alongside Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Kamlesh Sawant, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav and Sriya Saran will be reprising their roles from the previous films, while Prakash Raj and Jaideep Ahlawat have joined the cast in new roles. (ANI)

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