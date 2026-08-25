Mera Sach, Mera Sahi, Sirf Meri Family Hai...

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The fan of Vijay Salgaonkar are in for a treat as Ajay Devgn returns with 'Drishyam The Conclusion!'

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Presented by Star Studio18, the Panorama Studios production is directed by Abhishek Pathak and written by Abhishek Pathak, Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh. The film is produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak.

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The franchise has won a fan following of its own, driven by Ajay Devgn’s stellar performance and a story centred on the theme of “family first.” The first two films, Drishyam (2015) and Drishyam 2 (2022), were both critical and commercial successes.

'Drishyam The Conclusion' is all set to release theatrically on October 2, 2026.