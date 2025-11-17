DT
Home / Entertainment / Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘De De Pyaar De 2’ earns over Rs 50 crore at box office

Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘De De Pyaar De 2’ earns over Rs 50 crore at box office

Also starring R Madhavan, the film is a sequel to ‘De De Pyaar De’, which released in 2019

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:35 PM Nov 17, 2025 IST
Poster for 'De De Pyaar De 2'. Via Instagram/rakulpreet
“De De Pyaar De 2”, headlined by Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, crossed the Rs 50 crore mark at the worldwide box office within three days of its release, the makers said on Monday.

Also starring R Madhavan, the film is a sequel to “De De Pyaar De”, which released in 2019. The sequel released in theatres on November 14 and has been directed by Anshul Sharma.

“De De Pyaar De” revolved around Ashish (Devgn), a wealthy 50-year-old man who falls in love with Ayesha (Singh), who is almost half his age. However, their relationship is frowned upon by his family and his ex-wife, Manju (Tabu).

The sequel continues the story of Ashish and Ayesha, who now takes him to meet her family.

Singh shared the news on her Instagram handle. It featured the film’s poster with the box office numbers written over it. The total box office collection of the film stands at Rs 58.60 crore.

“Winning hearts worldwide 58.60 crore worldwide GBOC. ‘De De Pyaar De 2’,” read the text over the poster.

“The worldwide box office is buzzing and it’s all because of YOU! Keep the love coming for this #PyaarVsParivaar. #DeDePyaarDe2 In Cinemas Now. Book your tickets,” read the caption.

The film is produced by Luv Films and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. Ranjan has co-written the script with Ankur Garg.

