Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Drishyam: The Conclusion' earns Rs 179 crore at box office

Ajay Devgn's "Drishyam: The Conclusion", the final chapter of the crime thriller franchise, earned Rs 179 crore in two days of release at the global box office.

The film is directed by Abhishek Pathak, and is the third and final instalment of the franchise. It released in theatres on Friday and has received largely positive reviews, with critics highlighting its performances, suspense and twists.

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The film features Devgn return as Vijay Salgaonkar, who once again finds himself in a cat-and-mouse game with the law. It opened with Rs 93 crore at went on to earn Rs 86 crore on Saturday at the global box office.

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Besides Devgn, actors Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav also return for the final instalment with Jaideep Ahlawat joining the franchise as Rajveer Singh Tomar, a crime branch officer pursuing the case.

The franchise, adapted from the Mohanlal-starrer Malayalam hit, began with the late filmmaker Nishikant Kamat-directed "Drishyam" in 2015.

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The story centres on Vijay Salgaonkar, a cable operator who goes to extraordinary lengths to protect his family after his daughter becomes involved in a crime.

The story continued with the 2022 movie "Drishyam 2", which emerged as one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of the year.

"Drishyam: The Conclusion" is a Panorama Studios production presented by Star Studio18, and has been written by Pathak, Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh.