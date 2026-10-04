DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Drishyam: The Conclusion' earns Rs 179 crore at box office

Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Drishyam: The Conclusion' earns Rs 179 crore at box office

The final chapter of the hit crime thriller franchise earns Rs 93 crore on opening day and Rs 86 crore on Saturday at the global box office

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:03 PM Oct 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image credit/Videograb from Instagram @starstudio18
Advertisement

Ajay Devgn's "Drishyam: The Conclusion", the final chapter of the crime thriller franchise, earned Rs 179 crore in two days of release at the global box office.

The film is directed by Abhishek Pathak, and is the third and final instalment of the franchise. It released in theatres on Friday and has received largely positive reviews, with critics highlighting its performances, suspense and twists.

Advertisement

The film features Devgn return as Vijay Salgaonkar, who once again finds himself in a cat-and-mouse game with the law. It opened with Rs 93 crore at went on to earn Rs 86 crore on Saturday at the global box office.

Advertisement

Besides Devgn, actors Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav also return for the final instalment with Jaideep Ahlawat joining the franchise as Rajveer Singh Tomar, a crime branch officer pursuing the case.

The franchise, adapted from the Mohanlal-starrer Malayalam hit, began with the late filmmaker Nishikant Kamat-directed "Drishyam" in 2015.

Advertisement

The story centres on Vijay Salgaonkar, a cable operator who goes to extraordinary lengths to protect his family after his daughter becomes involved in a crime.

The story continued with the 2022 movie "Drishyam 2", which emerged as one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of the year.

"Drishyam: The Conclusion" is a Panorama Studios production presented by Star Studio18, and has been written by Pathak, Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts