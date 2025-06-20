DT
PT
Home / Entertainment / Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ to hit big screen on July 25

The film from Vijay Kumar Arora is a sequel to “Son of Sardaar”, which released in 2012
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:35 AM Jun 20, 2025 IST
Via instagram.com/ajaydevgn/
“Son of Sardaar 2”, starring Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur, is set to release in theatres on July 25.

The film from Vijay Kumar Arora is a sequel to “Son of Sardaar”, which released in 2012.

Devgn, whose latest work “Azaad” came out earlier this year, shared the news on his Instagram handle on Thursday. He uploaded a poster from the film, with the release date written over it.

“The Return of the Sardaar🔥 #SOS2 in cinemas near you on 25th July. #SardaarlsBack #SonOfSardaar2 @mrunalthakur @officialjiostudios @devgnfilms @series.official #JyotiDeshpande @kumarmangatpathak @nrpachisia5 #PravinTalreja @vijaycam @jagdeepsidhu3 @danishdevgn,” read the caption.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

The upcoming film is produced by Devgn alongside Jyoti Deshpande, N R Pachisia and Pravin Talreja. It will also feature Vindu Dara Singh.

“Son of Sardaar” was helmed by Ashwni Dhir and starred Devgn, late actor Mukul Dev, Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha.

It revolved around Jaswinder “Jassi” Singh Randhawa(Devgn), who returns to his village in Punjab after spending years in London to sell ancestral property. But things take an unexpected turn.

The film emerged as box office hit and grossed Rs 161.48 crore with its worldwide collection.

