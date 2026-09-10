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Home / Entertainment / Ajay Devgn wants Mohanlal’s approval for Drishyam The Conclusion: ‘The story is completely different’

Ajay Devgn wants Mohanlal’s approval for Drishyam The Conclusion: ‘The story is completely different’

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ANI
Updated At : 11:24 AM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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Ajay Devgn wants Malayalam superstar Mohanlal to watch the upcoming third part of the Drishyam franchise and give his approval to the family crime thriller.

Speaking at the trailer launch of Drishyam The Conclusion in Goa on Wednesday, Ajay said the new film has a completely different story from the Malayalam version and that he would be happy to have Mohanlal’s approval.

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Talking about the challenge of making the third part, Ajay said the Hindi film has taken a different path from the Malayalam franchise.

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“In fact, I would say that making this film has been a big challenge for us because, with Mohanlal sir and Joseph, this is their third film. The second one was also, in a way, inspired by the original. But this time, the script is completely different. All three of their films are different, and our film has also taken a completely different route. It’s not that we’ve just made a few changes; the story is entirely different,” the actor said.

The trailer of Drishyam The Conclusion was unveiled in Goa on Wednesday. The film continues the story of Vijay Salgaonkar and his family after the events of Drishyam 2. — ANI

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