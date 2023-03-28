Ajay Devgn’s ‘Maidaan’ teaser has a ‘Bholaa’ connect

Chandigarh, March 28
Ajay Devgn on Tuesday surprised his fans with a new poster of ‘Maidaan’ and its teaser release date. The teaser of his next will be released on the same day as the release of his action film ‘Bholaa’.
The teaser of 'Maidaan' is set to release with 'Bholaa' on March 30.
Along with the poster, Ajay wrote, "One Man. One Belief. One Spirit. Based on a true story. #Maidaan mein utrega saara India. Teaser out on 30th March."
Based on a true story, Maidaan is helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma and co-produced by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios.
The sports drama, dedicated to the golden years of Indian football, also stars Priyamani Gajraj Rao and Boman Irani.
Ajay will be seen essaying the role of the legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who is widely known as the founding father of Indian football. The screenplay and dialogues of the movie are written by Saiwyn Quadras and Ritesh Shah respectively, music is by AR Rahman.
The film is scheduled to release worldwide in theatres on June 23.
Talking about 'Bholaa', the film follows the story of a 'Man on a Mission' who will go above and beyond every limit to protect his daughter. It traces the life of a man who crosses all hurdles to reach his destination.
Bholaa marks Ajay's fourth directorial film after 'U, Me aur Hum' in 2008, 'Shivaay' in 2016, and 'Runwav 34' in 2022.
The films, which also stars Tabu, Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, Vineet Kumar, Gajraj, is all set to hit the theatres on March 30, 2023.
