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Home / Entertainment / Akanksha Chamola announces divorce from Gaurav Khanna on Lock Upp 2

Akanksha Chamola announces divorce from Gaurav Khanna on Lock Upp 2

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Ananya Verma
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:20 PM Jun 28, 2026 IST
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The couple, married for nine years, had kept the separation private from the public and largely from their own families.
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Actress Akanksha Chamola has confirmed that she and actor Gaurav Khanna are heading for a divorce, making the announcement on the premiere episode of Lock Upp Season 2 before hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh.

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The couple, married for nine years, had kept the separation private from the public and largely from their own families. "Our parents thought we were just living separately for a while because sometimes couples need space. Since we continued talking, attended events together and supported one another, everyone believed things would work out. But that feeling of being a married couple was no longer there," she said.

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Akanksha clarified that the split is amicable. "Things are not bad between me and Gaurav. We still talk to each other. We don't think we are compatible as partners because we both see a very different future and unfortunately, it's not with each other," she said.

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When Riteish asked whether the separation coincided with Gaurav's stint on Bigg Boss 18, Akanksha confirmed it did, adding that the news may come as a surprise even to their families.

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