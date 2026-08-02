Akanksha Choudhary: 'He grabbed me', actress recalls casting couch ordeal before Lock Upp exit

Days before her eviction from Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, Akanksha Choudhary broke down while revealing an alleged casting couch encounter from her years in the beauty pageant circuit. The model-turned-reality star said she had once approached a well-known figure in the industry, someone who had judged her pageants in the past, for a short-term loan of "around Rs 1-2 lakhs" to cover training and costume expenses her parents could not afford. She said he agreed without hesitation and asked her to come to his home.

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What followed, she said, was unwanted. "He came towards me and hugged me. But he didn't just hug me. He grabbed me. After that, he wouldn't take his hands off me," Choudhary recalled, adding that he was old and she pushed him away. She said he then remarked, "It's been a year, good to see you have finally grown up," implying she could have secured acting work a year earlier had she accepted his advances.

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Hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh responded with visible support. "I hope he is watching this show and sees where you are today," Khan said, while Deshmukh called Choudhary's willingness to speak on a national platform a moment that "will help many girls in the same field."

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The grand finale of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa airs on August 5.