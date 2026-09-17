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Home / Entertainment / Akriti Agarwal announces separation from fiance Prithvi Shaw

Akriti Agarwal announces separation from fiance Prithvi Shaw

Their engagement lasted just over six months

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Ananya Verma
Updated At : 07:49 PM Sep 17, 2026 IST
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Mumbai, Mar 06 (ANI): Cricketer Prithvi Shaw attends the wedding ceremony of Arjun Tendulkar, son of Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, and Saaniya Chandhok, in Mumbai on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
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Social media influencer and actress Akriti Agarwal has announced her separation from Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw, ending an engagement that had lasted a little over six months.

Shaw, who plays for Delhi Capitals in the IPL, proposed to Agarwal on March 8, 2026, sharing celebratory photos online and calling her his "perfect innings."

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Agarwal broke the news of their split through an Instagram post, explaining that the two had chosen to part ways after realising their goals and life circumstances no longer aligned. She said the decision was mutual; made jointly in light of the responsibilities and situations they currently face.

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Despite the separation, she said their affection for each other hasn't disappeared, only that they've accepted "our paths are not meant to be together." She closed her message by wishing Shaw peace and happiness ahead, and asked followers not to speculate about what led to the breakup.

This isn't the first time speculation swirled around the couple. In July, a cryptic post from Agarwal sparked rumours of trouble, which she dismissed at the time, insisting she and Shaw remained happily engaged.

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Agarwal, originally from Lucknow, built her following after relocating to Mumbai and has amassed more than three million followers on Instagram. She has also acted in the film Trimukha.

Neither has commented publicly beyond Agarwal's statement so far.

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