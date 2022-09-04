Akshay Kumar blames Kapil Sharma for his films getting flopped, ‘yeh nazar lagata hai’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 4

Kapil Sharma is returning with the new season of his popular comedy-based reality series 'The Kapil Sharma Show' and right in its first week, Akshay Kumar will be seen as a guest. The actor will grace the show with his co-star Rakul Preet to promote his recently released film ‘Cuttputlli’.

In the latest promo of the show, Kapil Sharma welcomes Aksay Kumar and Rakul Preet. He asks Akshay about how he manages to look younger with every passing year. ““Paji, har birthday pe aap ek saal chhote kaise ho jaate ho (Brother, how do you turn a year younger on every birthday)?”

Akshay Kumar gives a hilarious response to this. The actor says Kapil casts an evil eye on everything because of which his movies are not working at the box office. "Yeh aadmi itni nazar lagata hai, sab cheezo pe. Dekho, meri filmon pe, paison pe nazar daal di. Ab filmein nahi chal rahi koi."(This man casts an evil eye on everything from my money to films and see now none of my movies are working).

We also get a glimpse of some the guests who will be seen on the show.

In the promo, Kapil introduces his new family including Srishty Rode, Gaurav Dubey, Shrikant Maski and Siddharth Sagar. Kiku Sharda this time plays laundry wali Gudiya who asks Akshay to apologise to Ranveer Singh, saying he took his clothes for washing and got delayed due to which he got clicked naked. "Unka kapda bhi hum hi dhote hain. Aur ek din kapda pohochane mein thoda sa late ho gaye, koi aake unka bina kapde ka photo le liye. (I wash his clothes. One day, I got a little late in getting them across to him, and that was when somebody came and took his photos without clothes)."

Watch the fun promo:

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar-starred Cuttputlli was released on September 2 on Disney+Hotstar. Akshay Kumar has so far had three releases including Rakhsa Bandhan, Samrat Pritviraj and Bachchan Panday this year but all of them tanked at the box office.

Coming back to 'The Kapil Sharma Show', the comedy series will begin on September 10 on Sony Entertainment Television.

