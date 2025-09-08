DT
Akshay Kumar cleans Juhu beach

ANI
Updated At : 06:12 AM Sep 08, 2025 IST
Akshay Kumar, PTI
Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' wife, Amruta Fadnavis, hosted a beach clean-up drive at Juhu beach post the celebrations of the Ganpati Visarjan on Sunday.

Amruta Fadnavis hosted the beach clean-up drive under the banner of her foundation, Divyaj Foundation, in association with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). It was also attended by the Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar.

In the visuals, Akshay Kumar was seen cleaning the Juhu beach by putting huge flower garlands in a bag along with other junk, including bottles, dirty clothes and others.

