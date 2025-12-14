DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Akshay Kumar drops hilarious response on Akshaye Khanna's Tees Maar Khan joke

Akshay Kumar drops hilarious response on Akshaye Khanna's Tees Maar Khan joke

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:15 AM Dec 14, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Amid the growing buzz around Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, actor Akshay Kumar has dropped his quick-witted response to humorous content on social media.

Advertisement

A fan jokingly thanked Akshay Kumar for "giving an amazing actor" as Akshaye Khanna, referencing his role in their 2010 film, Tees Maar Khan.

Advertisement

"Thank you director saab, for giving the nation such an amazing actor," the fan wrote, along with a popular scene from the Farah Khan directorial. Akshay, who never misses a chance for a playful comeback, replied with his trademark humour.

Advertisement

"Kabhi ghamand nahi kiya bhai...kabhi ghamand nahi kiya," he wrote.

The fun banter comes at a time when Dhurandhar has been receiving rave reviews from critics and audiences alike.

Advertisement

Akshay too dropped his share of praises and wrote, "Watched Dhurandhar and I'm blown away. What a gripping tale and you've simply nailed it @AdityaDharFilms. We need our stories to be told in a hard-hitting way and I'm so glad the audiences are giving the film all the love it deserves."

The film is inspired by real-life events, ranging from the 2001 Parliament attack and the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, offering audiences an insight into the India-Pakistan conflict.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts