Amid the growing buzz around Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, actor Akshay Kumar has dropped his quick-witted response to humorous content on social media.

A fan jokingly thanked Akshay Kumar for "giving an amazing actor" as Akshaye Khanna, referencing his role in their 2010 film, Tees Maar Khan.

"Thank you director saab, for giving the nation such an amazing actor," the fan wrote, along with a popular scene from the Farah Khan directorial. Akshay, who never misses a chance for a playful comeback, replied with his trademark humour.

"Kabhi ghamand nahi kiya bhai...kabhi ghamand nahi kiya," he wrote.

The fun banter comes at a time when Dhurandhar has been receiving rave reviews from critics and audiences alike.

Akshay too dropped his share of praises and wrote, "Watched Dhurandhar and I'm blown away. What a gripping tale and you've simply nailed it @AdityaDharFilms. We need our stories to be told in a hard-hitting way and I'm so glad the audiences are giving the film all the love it deserves."

The film is inspired by real-life events, ranging from the 2001 Parliament attack and the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, offering audiences an insight into the India-Pakistan conflict.