 Akshay Kumar gives a shoutout to Twinkle Khanna as she completes her master's : The Tribune India

  • Trending
  • Akshay Kumar gives a shoutout to Twinkle Khanna as she completes her master's

Akshay Kumar gives a shoutout to Twinkle Khanna as she completes her master's

The author completes her master’s in fiction writing from the University of London

Akshay Kumar gives a shoutout to Twinkle Khanna as she completes her master's

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna. File Photo



ANI

Mumbai, September 2

Author Twinkle Khanna has completed her master's degree in fiction writing from the University of London and her husband-actor Akshay Kumar could not be prouder.

On Friday, Twinkle shared a video with the following caption about her getting the master's degree.

"A year of reading, analysing, figuring out what even eighth graders know these days, how to do citations, dealing with assignments and submissions, and finally, by handing in my dissertation, it all comes to an end. I thought that handing in my final dissertation would be like breaking out of an academic escape room. But instead of celebrating, I am feeling lost because something that has been such a large part of my life for an entire year is now over," she wrote.

Twinkle also talked about how she managed in a new city and how difficult it was to move her daughter to a new country.

"For younger students, their parents organise logistics. For people at my stage we are the organisers. I applied to five universities, got rejected by one, but got my first choice. Then, I had to do the tough bits: getting my daughter to move, not just schools but countries; arranging my work in a way that I can manage virtually and fly down repeatedly; working on my book, finding a place to live, doctors, plumbers, delivery apps, and making friends in a new city. It's all been overwhelming sometimes. The most important lesson I learned this year? Age is not a division sum where we are reduced to a fraction of what we were. It is a multiplier if we choose to keep growing in every way and not just horizontally," she added.

In the video, she gave a tour of her university.

Twinkle's comment section instantly got filled with congratulatory wishes.

"So damn cool," author Tahira Kashyap commented.

"Super girl," actor Shefali Shah commented.

Twinkle, who enrolled for the master's course at the prestigious Goldsmiths, University of London, last year, also received a shoutout from Akshay.

Beaming with pride, Akshay took to Instagram Story and wrote, "Mastered it and how! So, so proud of you Tina (red heart) Now the most important question, when are you coming back home (laughing emojis)."

Twinkle dons multiple hats. She is an author, interior decorator and a film producer as well. She started her career with acting but called it quits after a few years. 

#Akshay Kumar #England #London #Mumbai #Twinkle Khanna

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Copy of file linked to Punjab panchayat elections surfaces online; has signatures of CM Bhagwant Mann and minister Laljit Bhullar

2
Punjab

'What a shame for Bhagwant Mann, Laljit Bhullar, they blamed 2 IAS officers'; Opposition hits out at Punjab government

3
India

Opposition bloc INDIA resolves to fight LS polls together ‘as far as possible’, seat-sharing in ‘collaborative spirit of give and take’

4
India

When a customer asked for UPI QR code, this woman vegetable vendor did this

5
India

ED arrests Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal in Rs 538-crore bank fraud case

6
Haryana

Haryana CM, DyCM support ‘one nation, one election’; Akali Dal also favours idea

7
Punjab

Punjab 'patwaris' go on indefinite strike in revenue circles where they have 'additional' responsibilities

8
World

Post on Putin's health goes viral, Ukraine official asks 'what's going on

9
Entertainment

Malayalam actor Aparna Nair found hanging at her house

10
Trending

Million in China watch chilling CCTV footage of woman giving birth in lift, minutes later dumping alive newborn in dustbin

Don't Miss

View All
5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

Top News

After historic moon landing, India's maiden sun mission all set for launch today

After historic moon landing, India's maiden sun mission all set for launch today

The Sun expedition comes close on the heels of ISRO's succes...

US President Biden to travel to India on Sept 7 to attend G20 summit; to have bilateral meeting with PM Modi

US President Biden to travel to India on September 7 to attend G20 summit; to have bilateral meeting with PM Modi

They will also mitigate the economic and social impacts of R...

'Pregnant' tribal woman in relationship with another man paraded naked by husband in Rajasthan village

'Pregnant' tribal woman in 'relationship with another man' paraded naked by husband in Rajasthan; 8 detained

The incident, caught on camera, was widely criticised by var...

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match: Skies clear in Sri Lanka’s Pallekele, toss expected on time

Skies clear in Sri Lanka's Pallekele, toss expected on time in India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match

According to weather.com at 9.09 am IST, there are fewer cha...

Will fight LS elections together ‘as far as possible’: INDIA passes resolution

Will fight Lok Sabha elections together 'as far as possible': INDIA passes resolution

Says spirit of ‘give and take’ to govern seat-sharing | Khar...


Cities

View All

Pen-down strike by patwaris paralyses work in 156 circles in Amritsar

Pen-down strike by patwaris paralyses work in 156 circles in Amritsar

Traffic police, Amritsar MC impound 40 autos defying life cap of 15 years

More to Punjab youth than addiction & migration, says Jaskaran of KBC fame

Another FIR against Punjabi film Yaariyan-2 makers on SGPC's complaint

Malaysia Airlines to start flights from November 8

Panjab University's only woman presidential candidate says 'reject politics of money, muscle power'

Panjab University's only woman presidential candidate says 'reject politics of money, muscle power'

Norms violated, Chandigarh Administration seals Berkeley complex

Chandigarh records 7% jump in GST collection to Rs 192 crore

Panjab University Polls: 9 in fray for top post; new equations emerge

Panjab University Polls: From safety to amenities, students list priorities

Movement of heavy vehicles from Gurugram to Delhi restricted

Movement of heavy vehicles from Gurugram to Delhi restricted

Security beefed up for G20 summit in Delhi, NSG holds aerial insertion drill

L-G says there’s God in every particle as AAP objects to ‘Shivling’ fountains

Three robbers held after encounter in Faridabad

Elderly woman raped in Delhi, DCW issues notice to police

Woman, son nabbed with 57 gms of heroin

Woman, son nabbed with 57 gms of heroin

Kapurthala DC launches ‘Mera Bill’ app

Toll charges hiked at Ladhowal plaza

Four held for transformer thefts

Start work on Lamba Pind-Jandu Singha four-lane road: MP Rinku

10K urban homeless get houses, 3K under construction in Ludhiana district

10K urban homeless get houses, 3K under construction in Ludhiana district

Ward Watch Ward No 30: Residents forced to consume contaminated water in Giaspura areas

Patwaris give up additional charge at 291 revenue circles in district, people hit

Three attack NRI with swords in Ludhiana

16-year-old held for bid to rape minor

Ex-councillors find ‘flaws’ in Patiala MC’s new ward map

Ex-councillors find ‘flaws’ in Patiala MC’s new ward map

Two cousins mowed down by PRTC bus in Patiala

Punjabi University, Patiala, faculty boycott classes

Punjab Pollution Control Board approval must for dairy farms, gaushalas

Fatehgarh Sahib cops bust gang of chain, phone snatchers, nab 3