Akshay Kumar offers prayers at Kedarnath temple, shares video

Rudraprayag, May 23
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar visited the Kedarnath Temple amid tight security and offered prayers. In the pictures, he was seen greeting his fans outside the temple.
Take a look:
#WATCH | Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar visited Baba Kedarnath temple today and offered prayers. pic.twitter.com/0KLkYSF8Cz— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 23, 2023
The actor also took to his Instagram handle to share the video from his recent visit.
He wrote in the caption, "Jai Baba Bholenath".
Here's the post:
View this post on Instagram
In the video, Akshay can be seen surrounded by his fans, who were clicking the pictures of the actor.
Akshay began his career in 1991 with 'Saugandh' and had his first commercial success a year later with the action thriller 'Khiladi'. Later, he also worked in action films such as 'Mohra' and 'Jaanwar' and romantic movies like 'Yeh Dillagi', 'Dhadkan', 'Andaaz', and 'Namastey London'.
The actor is currently busy with his upcoming projects including 'OMG 2', 'Hera Pheri 3', 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', and others.
Earlier, he also visited BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi during the shoot of his film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan' is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film produced by Vashu Bhagnani will see Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran play the antagonist.
