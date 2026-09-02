Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan helped pay Shirdi Ke Sai Baba actor Sudhir’s Rs 15 lakh hospital bill

When veteran actor Sudhir Dalvi was hospitalised with life-threatening sepsis complications in October 2025 and his medical bills began climbing toward Rs 15 lakh, his family had no idea how they would manage. The answer came from an unexpected wave of support.

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His wife Suhas Dalvi revealed that Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor and Akshay Kumar were among the first from the industry to step in financially. "When the news spread that we were unable to meet hospital bills, many from the film industry came forward to help. Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor, Akshay Kumar were among the first. There were so many others from the film industry and outside," she told BollySpice.

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Sudhir's devotees also played a significant role. His portrayal of Sai Baba in the 1977 film Shirdi Ke Sai Baba brought countless followers to his aid. "So many Sai bhakts came forward to help. Who says we've become a heartless people? The love and generosity after my husband's illness is overwhelming," Suhas said. In December 2025, the Bombay High Court permitted the Shree Saibaba Sansthan Trust to contribute Rs 11 lakh toward his treatment.

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Sudhir spent an extended period in the ICU as the sepsis affected his joints and caused loss of limb mobility. He is now back home but continues to recover slowly. "He still has to walk with the help of a walker, and his mind is disoriented. But he is happy to be home," Suhas said, adding that she herself is elderly and asthmatic but doing her best to care for him. "My husband has received all the medical help he could get. Now it is just prayers that he needs."

Beyond Shirdi Ke Sai Baba, Sudhir is also remembered for playing Guru Vashishta in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan and for his appearances in films including Kranti, Khal Nayak and Guru.