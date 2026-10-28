Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon and Mohra: why the 1994 hit is skipping multiplexes

Mohra, the 1994 action thriller starring actors Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon and Suniel Shetty, returns to select single screen cinemas on November 6 in a remastered 4K print.

Ranbir Kapoor's epic Ramayana opens a day earlier, on November 5. Mohra Director Rajiv Rai says the two are not rivals.

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"Ramayana cannot book all the cinemas in the country."

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According to reports, the film will travel to smaller centres over roughly six months and may not play in Mumbai at all. He is leaving out chains such as PVR INOX, citing steep ticket prices and the Virtual Print Fee.

His film Zora came back on October 23 and may follow the same route. Other older titles could be next.

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Trimurti Films has released a teaser on its YouTube channel.

Mohra opened on July 1, 1994, produced by Gulshan Rai. Shetty plays Vishal Agnihotri, a prisoner freed with help from journalist Roma Singh (Tandon). He is then drawn into the orbit of the powerful Jindal (Naseeruddin Shah).

Kumar plays Inspector Amar Saxena, whose investigation into a run of murders exposes a wider conspiracy.

The songs did much of the work. Composer Viju Shah's Tip Tip Barsa Paani and Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast were chartbusters.

Rai is realistic about the return.

"Old films have been watched a million times and, in reality, the business is negligible. I am just doing this as an exercise."