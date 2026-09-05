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Home / Entertainment / Akshay Kumar recalls Saif Ali Khan’s 'early morning jog' secret with Kareena Kapoor on Kaun Banega Crorepati

Akshay Kumar recalls Saif Ali Khan’s 'early morning jog' secret with Kareena Kapoor on Kaun Banega Crorepati

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Dharam Pal
Updated At : 03:31 PM Sep 05, 2026 IST
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AKSHAY KUMAR AND SAIF ALI KHAN
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In the latest episode of Sony Entertainment Television’s popular quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati, host Amitabh Bachchan welcomed Bollywood icons Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, and veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan to the legendary hotseat. As the conversation continued, host Mr Amitabh Bachchan quizzed Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan about the early days of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's love story.

Bringing up Saif and Kareena’s romance Mr. Bachchan said, “Aapki aur aapki jo abhi patni hain Kareena ji, unki jo prem kahani hai bhai sahab, woh shuru hui thi Tashan movie mein. Kya yeh sahi hai?” (The love story between you and your present wife, Kareena ji, started during the movie Tashan. Is that correct?) Prompting to megastars’ ask, Saif Ali Khan responded, “Yes, sir. Sahi hai, sir.” (Yes, sir. That’s correct, sir)

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Further Big B pointed out that during the shooting of the film Tashan Akshay Kumar was a firsthand eyewitness to it all. The cine icon went on to add, “Aur Akshay ji jo the, yeh witness the us romance ke. Bhaisab, aap bata sakte hain hamaari janta ko ki aapne kya dekha? Ya woh bataiye jo aap nahi dekh sake?” (And Akshay ji was a witness to that romance. Brother, can you tell our audience what you saw? Or tell us what you couldn't see?)

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Taking the cue with a mischievous smile, Akshay Kumar left everyone in splits by recalling a funny morning instance from the set, “Toh sir, main subah 4:30 baje uthta tha. Kareena ka room baaju mein tha. Ek din, suddenly yeh darwaza khula, toh yeh sahab nikle. And sir aaye... 'Kya kar rahe ho?'... 'Nahi, kuch nahi, we are both going for a jog.” (I didn't see anything... So sir, I used to wake up at 4:30 AM in the morning. Kareena's room was right next door. One day, suddenly that door opened, and this gentleman stepped out. And sir came... 'What are you doing?'... 'No, nothing, we are both going for a jog)

Listening to this Said immediately joined in the conversation and tried to maintain the story repeating, “Yes! Early morning jog.” Akshay than continued further with a laugh, “So he had come to wake her up to go for a jog.”

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As the studio audience erupted in laughter, Saif playfully thanked Akshay for covering for him on national television.

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